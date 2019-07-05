EPS for Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Expected At $0.51; Shorts at Equitycompass Risk Manager Etf (NYSEARCA:ERM) Raised By 1000%

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. HAFC’s profit would be $15.77 million giving it 10.84 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 81,849 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 19.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c

Equitycompass Risk Manager Etf (NYSEARCA:ERM) had an increase of 1000% in short interest. ERM’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1000% from 100 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Equitycompass Risk Manager Etf (NYSEARCA:ERM)’s short sellers to cover ERM’s short positions. The ETF increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 150 shares traded. EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) has declined 7.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Hanmi Financial Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 11,137 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 68,862 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 1,980 shares. Systematic Finance L P owns 577,350 shares. Prudential Financial holds 291,063 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 126,581 shares. Fmr Lc reported 2.56M shares. Ameriprise holds 372,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested in 16,914 shares. Sun Life reported 13,522 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication owns 21,679 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt stated it has 167,675 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,533 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 41,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $684.13 million. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing.

