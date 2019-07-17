EPS for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) Expected At $-0.26; WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA COMMON SHARES C (WOWMF) Shorts Lowered By 74.68%

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:WOWMF) had a decrease of 74.68% in short interest. WOWMF’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 74.68% from 7,900 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:WOWMF)’s short sellers to cover WOWMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5546 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 110,721 shares traded. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wow Unlimited Media Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes animated content for film, television, and online distribution channels in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.23 million. The Company’s principal assets include Frederator Networks, a digital animation network based in New York and Los Angeles, consisting of Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video on demand channels on digital platforms; and Mainframe Studios, a multifaceted animation production studio. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Wow Unlimited Media Inc. in December 2016.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $13.59 million. The firm develops and makes implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency.

