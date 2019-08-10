EPS for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL) Expected At $0.01; Donegal Group – Class A (DGICA) Shorts Raised By 62.87%

Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) had an increase of 62.87% in short interest. DGICA’s SI was 54,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 62.87% from 33,400 shares previously. With 22,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s short sellers to cover DGICA’s short positions. The SI to Donegal Group Inc – Class A’s float is 0.45%. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 11,371 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available

Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 28.V_HTL’s profit would be $1.19M giving it 28.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 103,300 shares traded or 104.63% up from the average. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., develops, makes, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company has market cap of $136.71 million. The firm offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies. It has a 88.46 P/E ratio. It also provides clinical sperm analysis products comprising IVOS II Clinical and CEROS II Clinical, as well as Human Motility II and Dimensions II Strict Morphology software to clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; animal and research CASA systems, and motility software packages; and various sperm analyzer options.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 64,933 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 477,897 shares. State Street Corp reported 218,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 74,169 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 4,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 916 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 13,163 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo holds 516,743 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) or 34,606 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Carroll Assoc accumulated 1,807 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 20,254 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Philadelphia Communication reported 0.77% stake.