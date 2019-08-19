EPS for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL) Expected At $0.01; Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Shorts Lowered By 1.16%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) had a decrease of 1.16% in short interest. BREW’s SI was 818,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.16% from 828,500 shares previously. With 96,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s short sellers to cover BREW’s short positions. The SI to Craft Brew Alliance Inc’s float is 7.26%. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c

Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 28.V_HTL’s profit would be $1.21M giving it 27.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. It closed at $1.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $264.53 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 39.81% above currents $13.59 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Cap holds 22,370 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 16,374 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 975 shares. Marcato Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 177,443 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citigroup Incorporated has 3,444 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Washington Comml Bank holds 879 shares. 15,900 were accumulated by Bessemer Incorporated. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% or 52,506 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Perkins Cap reported 0.33% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Invesco holds 16,853 shares.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., develops, makes, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company has market cap of $131.08 million. The firm offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies. It has a 83.08 P/E ratio. It also provides clinical sperm analysis products comprising IVOS II Clinical and CEROS II Clinical, as well as Human Motility II and Dimensions II Strict Morphology software to clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; animal and research CASA systems, and motility software packages; and various sperm analyzer options.