EPS for Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Expected At $0.49; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The institutional investors in our database now own: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HLNE’s profit would be $24.93 million giving it 29.85 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 75,911 shares traded. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 8.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 9,111 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has risen 6.49% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $128.76 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 41.91 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

