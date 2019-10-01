EPS for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Expected At $0.60; Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 675,868 shares with $5.51M value, down from 722,798 last quarter. Ardmore Shipping Corp now has $229.37 million valuation. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 67,580 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.69% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. HBB’s profit would be $8.21M giving it 6.65 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s analysts see -957.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 64,003 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 35.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARTESIAN TO SELL, MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE BARTESIAN-BRANDED PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODERATE REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 06/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Yr Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 06/03/2018 Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBB)

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Venator Materials Plc stake by 518,600 shares to 3.27M valued at $17.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 51,201 shares. Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ardmore Shipping to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ardmore Shipping Appoints a New Director to the Company’s Board – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.