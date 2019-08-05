EPS for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Expected At $0.34; Last Week Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Analysts

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. HALL’s profit would be $6.16 million giving it 11.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 57,970 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Brick Partners has $11.5 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 12.16% above currents $9.21 stock price. Green Brick Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) latest ratings:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $274.75 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $466.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

