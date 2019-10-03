EPS for Halliburton Company (HAL) Expected At $0.37; Eca Marcellus Trust I Has 2.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 26.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. HAL’s profit would be $324.10 million giving it 12.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Halliburton Company’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 11.97M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q

Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 11 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 5 sold and trimmed holdings in Eca Marcellus Trust I. The investment professionals in our database reported: 628,322 shares, up from 536,591 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eca Marcellus Trust I in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.113 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pace Of Dividend Cuts Decelerating During 2019-Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 17,907 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) has declined 12.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution

Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I for 12,283 shares. Amg National Trust Bank owns 90,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 11,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Research & Management Co. has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 83,987 shares.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $19.99 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Jeff Clarkâ€™s Market Minute: Hereâ€™s How the Next Bear Market Will Look – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: TD Ameritrade, Halliburton and Facebook – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 48.60% above currents $18.17 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. 8,000 Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares with value of $154,800 were bought by Albrecht William E.