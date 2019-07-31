EPS for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Expected At $0.12; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered By $2.76 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) stake by 63.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 54,200 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 31,100 shares with $1.61M value, down from 85,300 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) now has $40.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER

Analysts expect Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 5 after the close.HNRG’s profit would be $3.63 million giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Hallador Energy Company’s analysts see -47.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 49,678 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 26.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. 6,500 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $168.46 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

More notable recent Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Hallador Energy’s (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Down A Worrying 53%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.