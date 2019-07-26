EPS for HalcÃ³n Resources (HK) Expected At $-0.06; Disciplined Growth Investors Raised Its Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Holding

Analysts expect HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.1596 lastly. It is down 94.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HK News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Halcon Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HK); 24/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Lowers Stake in Halcon Resources Corporation to 4.6%; 28/03/2018 Halcon Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4-5; 04/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES CORP – ELECTED NOT TO EXERCISE ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MONUMENT DRAW EAST OPTION; 30/05/2018 – FLOWERING TREE CEO SACHDEVA SPEAKS AT SOHN CONFERENCE IN HK; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Rev $49.3M; 02/05/2018 – Halcon Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Halcón Resources Announces the Closing of the West Quito Draw Acquisition, the Expiration of its Monument Draw East Option and

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 2.16 million shares as Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 14.87M shares with $69.74M value, up from 12.71M last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co Com now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.0998 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0702. About 21.86M shares traded or 27.96% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations

HalcÃƒÂ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.21 million. The firm primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Among 2 analysts covering Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halcon Resources had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, February 26. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”.

More notable recent HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Halcon Resources (HK) Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NYSE delists Houston oil co. – Houston Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Debt Burdens Of The Shale Companies May Throttle Output Growth – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 115,500 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 988,386 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 729,449 shares. Old Commercial Bank In accumulated 98,616 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27.07 million shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 345,983 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 21,716 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. 5.70 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 28,450 shares. Moreover, Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 26,288 shares. 163,023 were reported by Raymond James Associate. National Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 78,289 shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) has invested 1.29% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Snow Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 23,227 shares to 36,262 valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 10,430 shares and now owns 829,907 shares. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.