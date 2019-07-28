EPS for Haemonetics (HAE) Expected At $0.63; Shorts at INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (IDCBF) Lowered By 52.58%

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) had a decrease of 52.58% in short interest. IDCBF’s SI was 7.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 52.58% from 16.39 million shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 3702 days are for INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF)’s short sellers to cover IDCBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.685 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. HAE’s profit would be $32.29M giving it 48.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Haemonetics Corporation’s analysts see 3.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 412,471 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $284.86 billion. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations divisions. It has a 5.48 P/E ratio. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial services and products to firms, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity. $292,979 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) was sold by Simon – Christopher on Friday, June 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Jefferies maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 118.51 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.