EPS for Haemonetics (HAE) Expected At $0.63; Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter's $0.59 EPS. HAE's profit would be $32.30M giving it 47.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Haemonetics Corporation's analysts see 3.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.57. About 295,293 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 109,843 shares to 120,005 valued at $54.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 21,399 shares and now owns 516,606 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 115.93 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity. 57,587 Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares with value of $5.44M were sold by Simon – Christopher.

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14.

