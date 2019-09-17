EPS for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Expected At $0.05; Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 25.HNNMY’s profit would be $416.75 million giving it 18.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 4,963 shares traded. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (INF) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 17 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 11 sold and decreased holdings in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. The company has market cap of $31.26 billion. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and childrenÂ’s room. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, and & Other Stories brand names.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $179.33 million. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 54,611 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) has risen 4.22% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. for 580,871 shares. Round Table Services Llc owns 18,900 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 37,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.06% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,403 shares.