EPS for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Expected At $0.89; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 98.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 19,386 shares with $167,000 value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $699.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 724,380 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.89 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.49% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. FUL’s profit would be $44.58M giving it 12.73 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, H.B. Fuller Company’s analysts see 1.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 240,110 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold H.B. Fuller Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 5,619 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.11% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Fmr Lc invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ameriprise stated it has 286,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 106,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 6,333 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 0.08% or 9,480 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.55 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 33,024 shares. Renaissance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 1,452 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co stake by 450,000 shares to 475,000 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Modern Media Acquisition stake by 511,280 shares and now owns 1.87M shares. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 271,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate holds 276,248 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 58,084 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 524,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 9.36M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 22,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,835 shares. Timber Hill Ltd has invested 0.15% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Hillsdale Invest Inc accumulated 310 shares. 12,067 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Riverhead Management Lc has 20,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 86,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 17,393 shares.