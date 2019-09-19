EPS for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Expected At $0.89; Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed By $352,906 Its Chegg (CHGG) Stake

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.89 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.49% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. FUL’s profit would be $45.32 million giving it 13.39 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, H.B. Fuller Company’s analysts see 1.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 454,642 shares traded or 39.54% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 9,287 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 214,984 shares with $8.30 million value, down from 224,271 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 1.74 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HB Fuller Unveils Innovative Duo of Solution and Technology Services in EIMEA – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HB Fuller to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on September 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

