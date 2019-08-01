EPS for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Expected At $-0.12; Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (KPFS) SI Increased By 46.15%

Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS) had an increase of 46.15% in short interest. KPFS’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 46.15% from 1,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 5 days are for Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS)’s short sellers to cover KPFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 498 shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $1.14 EPS change or 90.48% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -92.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $162.3. About 369,462 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of $316.55 million. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales divisions. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $196 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 7.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.