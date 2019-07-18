EPS for Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Expected At $0.24; Ennis (EBF) Sellers Decreased By 4.03% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. GPOR’s profit would be $38.24M giving it 3.77 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. EBF’s SI was 1.46 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 101,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF)’s short sellers to cover EBF’s short positions. The SI to Ennis Inc’s float is 5.79%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 69,515 shares traded. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has risen 8.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video)

More notable recent Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ennis to Acquire All of the Stock of The Flesh Company and Its Subsidiary, Impressions Direct – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ennis, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBF) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Ennis, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 21.39 million shares or 0.12% more from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 423,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 15,836 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 608,161 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,749 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 2,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,987 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 6,700 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 94,788 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 39,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 95,209 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) or 93,973 shares. Strs Ohio has 30,900 shares.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company has market cap of $522.80 million. The firm offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names.

Among 7 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Williams Capital Group. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs reported 407,806 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 2,256 shares. 1.11 million are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 230 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Swiss Bancshares reported 284,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brookstone Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 4,681 shares. Assetmark has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1,836 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P has 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 565,800 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Shares for $80,600 were bought by Wood David M..