EPS for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Expected At $0.27; Morgan Stanley (MS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 55.74% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. GWRE’s profit would be $23.32 million giving it 91.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Guidewire Software, Inc.’s analysts see -2,800.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 23,399 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. See Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 139.8 P/E ratio. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -0.37% below currents $98.7 stock price. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. PiperJaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 754,347 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Interprets Yield Inversion as ‘Troubling Sign’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Started at Equalweight by Morgan Stanley

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.