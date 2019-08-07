EPS for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Expected At $0.27; Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Benefitfocus had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. Jefferies downgraded Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $55 target. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. See Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 55.74% from last quarter's $0.61 EPS. GWRE's profit would be $23.19 million giving it 88.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Guidewire Software, Inc.'s analysts see -2,800.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 493,144 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.18 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 134.92 P/E ratio. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 5,868 shares. Ranger Investment Lp owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 29 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt L P has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cap Fund Management holds 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 24,505 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 205,658 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Halsey Assoc Ct owns 2,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 31,832 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 986,304 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 8,553 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 49,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 22 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity. $152.33M worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was sold by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

The stock increased 6.13% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 1.18 million shares traded or 149.34% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

