Analysts expect Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $0.29 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. GES’s profit would be $20.78M giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Guess', Inc.’s analysts see -216.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.60 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI REPORT SETTLEMENT PACT; 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 08/03/2018 – Guess Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. SNNUF’s SI was 3.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 3.01M shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 395 days are for SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF)’s short sellers to cover SNNUF’s short positions. It closed at $22.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 88.38 P/E ratio. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. 347,353 shares were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS, worth $4.97 million on Wednesday, June 12. Bolla Gianluca bought 10,000 shares worth $147,300.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 87.41% above currents $14.14 stock price. Guess had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 112,262 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc has 0.08% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 4,141 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 501,026 shares. 70,700 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 249,652 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.41M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 87,510 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 165,548 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 60,842 shares. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Mgmt has invested 1.71% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 11 shares. 45,450 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.46 billion. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It has a 28.41 P/E ratio. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue.