EPS for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Expected At $0.53; LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS WARRANT 12/01/202 (LAZYW) Sellers Decreased By 13.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.26% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. GFED’s profit would be $2.38M giving it 10.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 12.77% EPS growth. It closed at $23.1 lastly. It is down 2.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FY NET INCOME 170.5B NAIRA; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – APPROVED CO’S EXIT FROM NBFC BUSINESS AS “REQUIREMENT OF CAPITAL HAS INCREASED SUBSTANTIALLY TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER FEASIBILITY OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH 33 MLN RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC WARRANT 12/01/202 (OTCMKTS:LAZYW) had a decrease of 13.45% in short interest. LAZYW’s SI was 140,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.45% from 162,800 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 20 days are for LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC WARRANT 12/01/202 (OTCMKTS:LAZYW)’s short sellers to cover LAZYW’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,033 activity. Peters Carter M bought $11,780 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on Friday, April 26. Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of stock or 100 shares. The insider Griesemer John F bought 5,000 shares worth $117,214.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $103.56 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.