EPS for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Expected At $-0.03; Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shorts Increased By 5.39%

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $871.77 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report.