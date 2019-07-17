EPS for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Expected At $-0.03; AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering AGF Management B NV (TSE:AGF.B), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AGF Management B NV had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by IBC. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 26. See AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 92.86% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, GTT Communications, Inc.’s analysts see -89.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 136,107 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of GTT in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $799.17 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $419.33 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.