EPS for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Expected At $0.23; Kla Tencor (KLAC) Sentiment Is 1.67

Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 76.92% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. SUPV’s profit would be $21.19 million giving it 8.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s analysts see 35.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 726,413 shares traded. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has declined 41.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPV News: 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Captal Markets and Investment Banking Business; 27/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle: Roberto Garcia Guevara to Lead the Rollout of the Strategy; 06/04/2018 Grupo Supervielle S.A. Agrees To Acquire Auto Loan Company Micro Lending S.A; 21/05/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. REPORTS 1Q18 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. AGREES TO BUY AUTO LOAN CO. MICRO; 12/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle S.A. to Expand Its Capital Markets and Investment Banking Business; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Supervielle Expands Into the Car Loan Segment

Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 183 sold and trimmed positions in Kla Tencor Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 139.61 million shares, up from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 138 Increased: 211 New Position: 94.

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $690.01 million. The firm operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services divisions. It has a 6.29 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 4.6% invested in the company for 630,192 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 27,189 shares.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.36 million for 19.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.54 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.