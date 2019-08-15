EPS for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Expected At $1.00; FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (UZAPF) Shorts Down By 81.13%

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. UZAPF’s SI was 16,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 86,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 164 days are for FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG KLOTEN COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s short sellers to cover UZAPF’s short positions. It closed at $185.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. GGAL’s profit would be $157.00 million giving it 4.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s analysts see -38.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 4.85M shares traded or 138.27% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 46.26% above currents $16.58 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral”. The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.