EPS for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Expected At $0.82; Salient Capital Advisors Cut By $16.29 Million Its Semgroup (SEMG) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 98.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 1.36 million shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)'s stock declined 1.55%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 14,902 shares with $179,000 value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 1.93 million shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $187.44 million activity. On Monday, September 16 Buffalo Investor II – L.P. sold $93.72M worth of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 5.64 million shares. Buffalo Investor I – L.P. sold 5.64M shares worth $93.72M.

Among 6 analysts covering Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Semgroup has $1700 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15.33’s average target is -6.92% below currents $16.47 stock price. Semgroup had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by UBS. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Barclays Capital downgraded SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $13 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1700 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

