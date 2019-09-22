EPS for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Expected At $0.14; Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shorts Increased By 34.64%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had an increase of 34.64% in short interest. GTE’s SI was 4.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.64% from 3.06M shares previously. With 2.42M avg volume, 2 days are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s short sellers to cover GTE’s short positions. The SI to Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s float is 1.08%. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 1.07 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – JOINT VENTURE GETS FIRST COMMISSION TO SELL AND MARKET GRAN VISTA PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 57.58% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. GRUB's profit would be $12.79 million giving it 106.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Grubhub Inc.'s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 1.64M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 57.04% above currents $59.77 stock price. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GRUB in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $12200 target. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Cowen & Co.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 216.56 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

