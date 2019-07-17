EPS for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Expected At $0.14; Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 276,757 shares with $43.98 million value, down from 604,849 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report $0.14 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 65.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GRUB’s profit would be $12.76M giving it 133.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Grubhub Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.89 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 128.46 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, February 8. Wedbush maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup.