EPS for Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Expected At $-0.02; Careside (CASI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Careside Inc (CASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 21 sold and reduced positions in Careside Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.44 million shares, up from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Careside Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Groupon, Inc.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.58M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares owns 14,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 549,625 shares. Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 37 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 120,672 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Morgan Stanley has 5.76 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company holds 0% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Par Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 54.65 million shares or 3.6% of the stock. Prns Llc reported 0.27% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 102,554 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 10,626 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Groupon had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GRPN in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Analysts await CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $295.77 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.