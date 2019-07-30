EPS for Griffon (GFF) Expected At $0.28; Shorts at Arcosa (ACA) Raised By 1.09%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) had an increase of 1.09% in short interest. ACA’s SI was 1.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.09% from 1.03 million shares previously. With 226,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s short sellers to cover ACA’s short positions. The SI to Arcosa Inc’s float is 2.51%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 262,113 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. GFF’s profit would be $13.10M giving it 14.39 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Griffon Corporation’s analysts see 86.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 109,609 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 29.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 08/03/2018 – Griffon Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – CO, CORNELLCOOKSON HAVE STRUCTURED ACQUISITION SUCH THAT IT WILL BE TREATED AS AN ASSET PURCHASE FOR TAX PURPOSES; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q EPS $2.11; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Rev $478.6M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Acquire CornellCookson for $180M; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON REPORTS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO BUY CORNELLCOOKSON; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT TAX BENEFITS RESULTING FROM TRANSACTION, EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $170 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $754.43 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 58.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

