EPS for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Expected At $0.19; Freshford Capital Management Upped Post Hldgs (POST) Stake

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. GHG’s profit would be $19.36M giving it 13.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s analysts see 46.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 11,601 shares traded. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has declined 28.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GHG News: 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: 1Q Earnings Per Share at $0.16 Vs $0.13 Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AUSGOLD LTD AUC.AX – APPOINTS MATTHEW GREENTREE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017; 15/05/2018 – GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd: 1Q Total Revenue Up 23.3% on Year to $32.7M; 16/04/2018 Columbia Global Tech Adds GreenTree Hospitality; 15/05/2018 – GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD GHG.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16); 15/05/2018 – GreenTree: Estimates Full-Year Revenue Growth of 20-25% in 2018

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 51.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc acquired 90,000 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 263,197 shares with $28.79 million value, up from 173,197 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.06. About 87,277 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Nypost.com which released: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 60,100 shares to 228,458 valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) stake by 181,635 shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru National Bank reported 280,672 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 11,715 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 215,385 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 4,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot reported 2,870 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Aperio Group Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 16,276 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr stated it has 7,276 shares. 408,152 are held by Panagora Asset. The Washington-based Parametric Associates Llc has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 443,903 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has 1.16 million shares. Systematic Finance Lp holds 1,011 shares. 13,507 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 961 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.52 million activity. $240,374 worth of stock was sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7. STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M. CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comerica’s Latest Corporate Responsibility Report Demonstrates Progress on Environmental and Social Issues – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “S&P Global Surpasses 5-year Environmental Performance Goals – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hess Corporation Shows Continued ESG Commitment and Progress in 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities.