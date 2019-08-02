EPS for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Expected At $0.21; Sientra (SIEN) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Sientra (SIEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 49 sold and reduced their stock positions in Sientra. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.54 million shares, down from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sientra in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 25 New Position: 21.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company has market cap of $285.45 million. The firm offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use.

Abingworth Llp holds 18.32% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. for 2.39 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 224,959 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.73% invested in the company for 880,000 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 88,373 shares.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 5.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.18% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $10.5 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.