EPS for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) Expected At $0.21; Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BECN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. See Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GRBK’s profit would be $10.64M giving it 11.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -16.00% EPS growth. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. It is down 15.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 14/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16

Among 3 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 1,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 147 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Ltd Ct stated it has 1.33% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 12Th Street Asset Management Lc invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 120,195 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 492,254 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,080 shares. 863,903 were reported by Stephens Invest Grp Limited Liability. Marathon Cap Mgmt stated it has 21,915 shares. Broadview Advsrs Llc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 10,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

