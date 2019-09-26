EPS for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) Expected At $0.75; Jianpu Technology American Depositary Shares (JT) Shorts Increased By 54.33%

Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_GWO’s profit would be $696.63M giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 185,870 shares traded. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JT) had an increase of 54.33% in short interest. JT’s SI was 1.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.33% from 733,600 shares previously. With 350,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JT)’s short sellers to cover JT’s short positions. The SI to Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.495. About 178,405 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M; 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $421.48 million. The Company’s platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers.

