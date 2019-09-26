EPS for Granite Construction (GVA) Expected At $1.35; Elm Ridge Management Raised Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding By $1.53 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 52.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc acquired 17,776 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 51,500 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 33,724 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $29.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 175,937 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.93% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. GVA’s profit would be $63.24M giving it 5.93 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $-1.83 EPS previously, Granite Construction Incorporated’s analysts see -173.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 22,146 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04 million. Shares for $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Tru National Bank & Trust holds 13,662 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4.22 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 527 shares. Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd Liability Corporation In owns 132,571 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 55,577 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 0.02% or 21,406 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 69 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 38,105 shares. Moreover, City has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 433 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 73,161 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 42,441 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 3.71% above currents $86.97 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. UBS maintained the shares of LYB in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18. Barclays Capital maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,881 shares stake. 72,221 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hcsf Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8.15% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 261,499 shares. Citigroup holds 15,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability reported 31,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 21,875 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 128,530 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Heartland Advisors reported 200,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. Teton Advisors has invested 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 21,569 are held by Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

