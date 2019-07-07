EPS for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Expected At $0.69; Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $588,744

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,661 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 85,958 shares with $8.94M value, up from 80,297 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to report $0.69 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. EAF’s profit would be $199.57M giving it 4.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GrafTech International Ltd.’s analysts see 1.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 828,757 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 37.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.1 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 100,883 are held by Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru. Natixis LP reported 948,212 shares. Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mai Capital Mngmt reported 77,963 shares stake. Sit Inv holds 86,900 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sabal Trust Co has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,540 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP accumulated 6,129 shares. Washington Trust National Bank invested in 1.58% or 95,202 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 41,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Management invested in 1.46% or 49,226 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 2.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,357 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,896 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Bank of America maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating.