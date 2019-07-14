EPS for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Expected At $0.69; Gamestop Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to report $0.69 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. EAF’s profit would be $200.47M giving it 4.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GrafTech International Ltd.’s analysts see 1.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 609,020 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 37.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 121 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 95 sold and trimmed holdings in Gamestop Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 105.93 million shares, up from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 59 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 4.39M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 34.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Adj EPS $2.02; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

