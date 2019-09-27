EPS for Graco Inc. (GGG) Expected At $0.52; Celanese (CE)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. GGG’s profit would be $86.73M giving it 22.00 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Graco Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 380,966 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 209 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 183 sold and decreased stakes in Celanese Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 116.62 million shares, down from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Celanese Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 148 Increased: 145 New Position: 64.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Graco Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Jlb Assocs holds 3.01% or 296,797 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 109,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advsr Inc reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 42,600 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 1,673 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Griffin Asset Management reported 40,546 shares stake. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 271,239 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Tci Wealth Advsr has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 40,174 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 1.09 million shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 22.99 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.06 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $121.59. About 554,304 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 2.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer

Gmt Capital Corp holds 12.93% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.43 million shares. Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 3.44 million shares or 5.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 2.58% invested in the company for 49,278 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 2.36% in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 181,043 shares.

