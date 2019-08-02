EPS for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) Expected At $-0.56; Koshinski Asset Management Lowered By $428,142 Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,487 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 19,951 shares with $1.33M value, down from 26,438 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $63.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 982,446 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal

Analysts expect Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s analysts see -37.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 15,580 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 4. Societe Generale maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

