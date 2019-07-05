EPS for Goosehead Insurance, (GSHD) Expected At $0.07; LINAMAR ORDINARY SHARES (LIMAF) Shorts Increased By 43.14%

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GSHD’s profit would be $2.50M giving it 175.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s analysts see -56.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 188,006 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 116.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area; 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING

LINAMAR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had an increase of 43.14% in short interest. LIMAF’s SI was 343,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.14% from 239,700 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 107 days are for LINAMAR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s short sellers to cover LIMAF’s short positions. It closed at $36.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding firm for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.