EPS for Goosehead Insurance, (GSHD) Expected At $0.07; Great Lakes Advisors Raised By $3.27 Million Its Abm Industries (ABM) Holding

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Abm Industries Inc (ABM) stake by 42.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 90,753 shares as Abm Industries Inc (ABM)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 304,177 shares with $11.06M value, up from 213,424 last quarter. Abm Industries Inc now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 260,450 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 41.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GSHD’s profit would be $2.54M giving it 175.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s analysts see -56.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 190,030 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 116.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Two Harbors Inv Corp stake by 91,543 shares to 588,498 valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 166,753 shares and now owns 5,250 shares. Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ABM Industries had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Maxim Group. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by CL King. Maxim Group maintained ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $45 target. Robert W. Baird maintained ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $338,917 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $103,850 were sold by CHAVEZ LINDA on Wednesday, January 9. JACOBSEN RENE sold $235,067 worth of stock or 6,896 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 148,280 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Aperio Limited Liability reported 45,974 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.13% or 19,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 8,968 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 673,684 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 33,064 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 25,503 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 248,764 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 8,500 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated stated it has 5,443 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 102,138 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 5.8% Return On Equity, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Partners with Charleston County Airport Authority and British Airways for Catering Logistics – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries Is Back On Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.