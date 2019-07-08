EPS for Gold Resource (GORO) Expected At $0.09; Springbok Capital Management Lowered Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) Holding

Analysts expect Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. GORO’s profit would be $5.62M giving it 9.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Gold Resource Corporation’s analysts see 800.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 251,757 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has declined 40.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 30/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 08/03/2018 Gold Resource Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) stake by 81.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 20,300 shares as Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 4,700 shares with $244,000 value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co (Call) now has $28.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is speeding up testing of the engines out of “caution.”

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Cowen & Co downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, January 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 28.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 21,105 shares to 32,805 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,233 shares and now owns 19,200 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 10,044 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 44,326 shares. Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 65 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 828,889 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,580 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Curbstone Fincl owns 15,660 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 8,183 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Da Davidson And holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 7,236 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc stated it has 36,453 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 160,029 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.08M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for and produces gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $204.71 million. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. It has a 41 P/E ratio. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 17 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,074 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $88,530 activity. Perry Kimberly C had bought 20,000 shares worth $64,800. Shares for $23,730 were bought by Patterson Gregory A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Gold Resource Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 27.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 26.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gru accumulated 33,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Maryland-based Campbell And Inv Adviser Llc has invested 0.05% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Vanguard Grp reported 3.01M shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 342,130 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 2.01 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 66,064 shares. 66,948 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).