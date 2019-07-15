EPS for Gold Resource (GORO) Expected At $0.09; E.ON SE SPONSORED ADR GERMANY (EONGY) Sellers Decreased By 99.8% Their Shorts

E.ON SE SPONSORED ADR GERMANY (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had a decrease of 99.8% in short interest. EONGY’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.8% from 49,200 shares previously. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 31,374 shares traded. E.ON SE (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. GORO’s profit would be $5.62 million giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Gold Resource Corporation’s analysts see 800.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.285. About 324,257 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has declined 40.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gold Resource Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GORO); 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION RECEIVES FINAL PERMIT AND BOARD APPROVAL FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT, MINERAL COUNTY, NEVADA; 24/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares May Monthly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 12/03/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE BUYS COUNTY LINE GOLD PROPERTY IN MINERAL, NYE; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Receives Final Permit and Board Approval for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.96 billion. The firm provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. It has a 6.25 P/E ratio. It also distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for and produces gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $205.02 million. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. It has a 41.06 P/E ratio. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 17 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,074 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

