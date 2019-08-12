EPS for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Expected At $0.21; NMC HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (NMMCF) SI Increased By 0.45%

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. GMLP’s profit would be $14.89 million giving it 11.96 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP’s analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 267,494 shares traded or 35.81% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

NMC HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:NMMCF) had an increase of 0.45% in short interest. NMMCF’s SI was 1.06M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.45% from 1.05M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5275 days are for NMC HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:NMMCF)’s short sellers to cover NMMCF’s short positions. It closed at $30.81 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG Partners LP declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Partners is Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golar LNG Partners declares $0.4042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $712.46 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It has a 25.93 P/E ratio. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.