EPS for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Expected At $0.21; HollyFrontier (HFC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. HollyFrontier had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $75 target. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 48.78% from last quarter's $0.41 EPS. GMLP's profit would be $14.89M giving it 12.27 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Golar LNG Partners LP's analysts see 61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 30,741 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company has market cap of $730.89 million. The firm also engages in the leasing of its fleets. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity. $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) shares were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 105,450 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Creative Planning reported 20,587 shares. 13,100 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board. Northern Trust has 2.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 639,936 shares. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 8,151 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 29,982 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc owns 5,399 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 220,934 shares. Pitcairn has 0.12% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Td Asset stated it has 89,589 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 300 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 519,786 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.77% or 120,000 shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.