EPS for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Expected At $-0.33; Team (TISI) Shorts Up By 10.8%

Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) had an increase of 10.8% in short interest. TISI’s SI was 4.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.8% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 216,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)’s short sellers to cover TISI’s short positions. The SI to Team Inc’s float is 16.88%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 163,207 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.16% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Golar LNG Limited’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.80M shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 126.84% above currents $12.93 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Jefferies maintained Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Team, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Walthausen & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 75,220 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 344,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.46M shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Amer Intll Group Inc has 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 22,415 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.03% or 124,335 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 865 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 6,043 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc accumulated 215,273 shares or 1.34% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 45,310 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 28,796 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 27,757 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $303,954 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Martin Craig L, worth $303,954 on Tuesday, May 21.