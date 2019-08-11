EPS for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Expected At $-0.33; New York Times Co Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.16% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Golar LNG Limited’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 113 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their stakes in New York Times Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 144.64 million shares, up from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding New York Times Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 62 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 10.00 million shares. Slate Path Capital Lp owns 3.79 million shares or 10.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 8.96% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The North Carolina-based Banbury Partners Llc has invested 5.6% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 919,164 shares.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 119.04% above currents $13.39 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.