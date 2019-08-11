EPS for GMS Inc. (GMS) Expected At $0.82; Veritas Software (VRTS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. GMS’s profit would be $33.11M giving it 6.75 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GMS Inc.’s analysts see 20.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 488,157 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 05/04/2018 – GMS To Acquire WSB Titan, The Largest Wallboard Distributor In Canada; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – WILL ACQUIRE TITAN FROM TITAN’S CURRENT MANAGEMENT AND TORQUEST PARTNERS; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gyp Holdings’s Dba Gms Inc. B1 Cfr; Rating Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Wallboard Distributor GMS Buying WSB Titan for $627 Million; 05/04/2018 – GMS: Mike Callahan Will Continue to Serve as President and CEO of Combined Company; 06/03/2018 – GMS 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 GMS GROWTH 16-18%; 07/03/2018 – GMS INC GMS.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GMS Inc. ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Off Watch; Debt Rated ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GMS – ACQUISITION OF 2 DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES: GSD DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS OF GRABBER CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS, GSD ASSETS OF CMH DISTRIBUTING INC

Veritas Software Corp (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 43 decreased and sold their equity positions in Veritas Software Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Veritas Software Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Mangrove Partners holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for 300,791 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 151,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 70,500 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.06% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,455 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $663.58 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.48 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.32M for 6.82 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.13% negative EPS growth.

