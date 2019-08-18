EPS for GMS Inc. (GMS) Expected At $0.82; Glenview Capital Management Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Stake By $46.57 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 398,021 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.92 million shares with $575.81 million value, up from 4.52M last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $26.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 1.26 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. GMS’s profit would be $33.11 million giving it 6.73 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GMS Inc.’s analysts see 20.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 217,496 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN; 03/04/2018 – GMS – ACQUISITION OF 2 DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES: GSD DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS OF GRABBER CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS, GSD ASSETS OF CMH DISTRIBUTING INC; 06/04/2018 – Gypsum Management and Supply (MNKD) GMS Inc. Acquisition of WSB Titan (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 GMS GROWTH 16-18%; 07/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GMS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/04/2018 – GMS at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – GMS Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 12; 06/03/2018 GMS 3Q EPS 47C; 21/04/2018 – DJ GMS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMS); 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – DOUG SKREPNEK WILL BECOME PRESIDENT OF GMS CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Finance Inc has invested 0.67% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Art Advisors Limited owns 20,770 shares. Axa owns 3,045 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 14.79 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,651 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 17 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.93% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 33,509 are owned by Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.08% or 11,864 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 410 shares. Moody State Bank Division invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Utah Retirement invested in 0.08% or 36,182 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,432 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.31% above currents $145.29 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

