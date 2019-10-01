EPS for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Expected At $-0.38; Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report $-0.38 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 40.74% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 157,016 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 06/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 05/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Announces Design of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GMI-1271 in Relapsed/Refractory AML; 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in GlycoMimetics

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 99.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 676,835 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 6,489 shares with $247,000 value, down from 683,324 last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $11.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 1.53M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. $5.31M worth of stock was bought by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL on Thursday, September 5.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $176.66 million. The firm is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors.

Among 2 analysts covering GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GlycoMimetics has $600 highest and $500 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 34.47% above currents $4.09 stock price. GlycoMimetics had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 5. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.67M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.